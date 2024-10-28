Vizag: Agriculture Department Hosts Feedback Conference on Tenancy Act

Visakhapatnam: Agriculture department held regional conference in Visakhapatnam on Monday to gather feedback on the proposed New Cultivator Rights Act 2024, aimed at replacing the existing Crop Cultivator Rights Act (CCRA) 2019. Director of agriculture S.D. Rao outlined the primary objectives of the conference, highlighting the shortcomings of the current CCRA 2019 and explaining key features of the upcoming new tenancy law. The conference focused on addressing gaps in the existing legislation and exploring ways to enhance support for farmers through improved access to crop loans and other agricultural investments.

Special Chief Secretary Rajasekhar emphasised that the government's primary goal in introducing the new tenancy act was to ensure the cultivators would receive the available government benefits. District collector Harindra Prasad and joint collector Mayur Ashok expressed confidence that the new legislation would strengthen the cultivators’ rights, making it easier for tenant farmers to access crop loans and other benefits.

The event saw participation from six districts, bringing together key stakeholders, including tenant farmers, land owners, NGO representatives and tenant associations from these districts. Participants shared their experiences and challenges, such as problems in availing the cultivator recognition documents and crop loans. A good number of agriculture department officials also participated in the event.