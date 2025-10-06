Viveka Murder: Sunitha Seeks Further CBI Probe

Anantapur: Dr N. Sunitha, daughter of slain former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, has filed a petition in the CBI trial court at Hyderabad seeking a comprehensive reinvestigation into her father’s six-year-old murder case. The move follows the Supreme Court’s September 16 directive, which asked the trial court to decide whether further investigation was warranted. The apex court had earlier allowed Dr Sunitha two weeks to submit her plea and instructed the trial court to decide within eight weeks of its filing. While the CBI informed the Supreme Court that the probe was complete, Dr Sunitha contended that several key facts and individuals behind the murder remain unexamined. The trial court has directed that copies of the petition be served to the CBI and the accused, asking all parties to appear before it after submissions for further hearing



