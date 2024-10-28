Vivanta hotel receives hoax bomb threat

Vijayawada: Panic ensued at the Vivanta Group of Hotels on MG Road when the hotel management received a bomb threat call on Sunday. The threat was later confirmed to be a hoax after thorough searches by police and bomb disposal squads yielded no explosives on the premises.

“The police and bomb disposal squads conducted a comprehensive search of all rooms in the hotel and found no explosive materials,” Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector (CI) SSSV Nagaraju informed Deccan Chronicle.



The CI stated that the threat call was received via email from unknown sources in the morning, but the hotel management only discovered it in the afternoon and promptly alerted the police.



Upon receiving the alert, police and bomb disposal teams arrived at the hotel, searched all rooms, and confirmed that it was indeed a hoax. The CI added that investigations are underway to trace the origin of the email and identify its source.