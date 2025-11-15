VIT-AP Hosts Global Meet On Gender, Caste And Digital Inequality

Vijayawada: VIT-AP University on Friday inaugurated its international conference titled Invisible Infrastructure: Gender, Caste, and the Politics of Presence in India’s Digital Space at its Amaravati campus. Dr Avishek Parui, Associate Professor of English and Memory Studies at IIT Madras, attended as chief guest.

Vice-chancellor Dr S. V. Kota Reddy presided over the inaugural session, along with Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti and deans Dr Arunkumar Sivakumar and Dr Rakhi N. Addressing participants, Dr Parui said that “presence is always political”, shaping how individuals engage with and are represented within digital environments.

The hybrid conference, organised by the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, saw participation from scholars across India and featured international speaker Prof. Lee Koi Cheng of the National University of Singapore.

Pre-conference events included a workshop by Richa Das Springer and a Graduate Colloquium for undergraduate researchers. With the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) as knowledge partner, the conference encouraged interdisciplinary dialogue on digital equity, access, and representation.

Convened by Dr Ashraf Pulikkamath and Dr Anjitha Gopi, the meet aims to deepen academic engagement with the social and political dimensions of India’s digital spaces.