Viswavasu Ugadi good for happy marriages, says TTD Siddanthi

Kakinada: Several almanac writers have made different predictions on the Viswavasu Ugadi, the Telugu New Year.

Eminent almanac writer and Sri Tirumala Tirupati Ashthana Siddanthi Tangirala Venkata Krishna Purnachadra Prasad told Deccan Chronicle that Viswavasu, beginning on Sunday, will be notable for happy marriages, happy married life and good progeny.

The Siddanthi underlined that the word Viswavasu denotes light and fire. He said if people adhere to ethical values and respect each other, they can reduce the adverse impact on Rahu planet during the year. He underlined that due to the impact of good planets during Viswavasu Ugadi, foreign exchange reserves will double and, in general, money circulation will be good.

The Drikh Method of Almanac Writers Association honorary president and Bharatha Bhoomi almanac writer Gorthi Machara Venkata Pattabhi Sastry said the planet Guru (Bruhaspathi), is shifting three planets this year, which is very rare. There may be more pressures on political leaders and people may also suffer due to political troubles.

The Bhuvaneswari Peetham Seer and former president of Drikh Siddantha Almanac Writers Association Chitna Gopi Sarma Siddanthi said that there will be considerable disturbances in governments and internal conflicts will erupt between ministers, which will disturb the overall setup. He said that there will be a great loss of livestock due to the adverse impact of Rahu-Saturn planets in the same zodiac.

Gopi Sarma Siddanthi said new viruses will emerge and people should be cautious for their health.