Viswa Viznana Peetham Annual Fete Begins Today in Pithapuram

Kakinada: Sri Viswa Viznana Vidya Adyathmika Peetham (SVVVAP)’s 98th Znana Chaitanya annual meetings will be held at Pithapuram for three days from Monday, February 9. Over 50,000 disciples of the peetham from India and abroad are expected to attend the meetings.

The SVVVAP had been established in 1472 in Baghdad. It shifted to India during the time of first Mughal king Babar. After the reign of Aurangzeb, the peetham’s founders migrated to Hyderabad during the rule of Tanisha, who presented 250 acres of land in Tuni and another 250 acres in Kottam to the SVVVAP.

Umar Alisha, the sixth seer of the peetham, reached Pithapuram and started the SVVVAP’s activities from there. Umar Alisha wrote several religious books on national integration, communal harmony and no caste, religion and creed bias. His book Kalki Bhagavatham has gained immense popularity.

At present, his grandson Umar Alisha is the 9th seer of the peetham. He too has written several religious books, reflecting the Sufi principles.

Ahead of the meetings commencing on Monday, SVVVAP welcomed Umar Alisha at the meeting venue on Sunday. The Sufi saint said the annual feast emphasises on the philosophical knowledge, which reveals the unity of God, regardless of caste, religion, male, female, rich, poor, and age.

Peetham convener Peruri Suribabu said that 36 stalls have been set up in the ashram, which will convey the uniqueness of SVVVAP. More than 900 volunteers will render their services during the three days to educate visitors and devotees.

Seer Umar Alisha will impart Maha Mantra Deekshalu to the disciples during the three days. There will be philosophical youth development programmes organised between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and cultural programmes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.