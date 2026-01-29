Visitors Clash With Zoo Staff Over Unannounced Closure During Deputy CM’s Visit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park on Thursday after visitors confronted zoo staff and security personnel when they were denied entry during Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s visit.

Videos circulating on social media showed heated arguments between visitors and zoo officials, with several people expressing anger over the alleged lack of prior notice regarding the closure of the facility.

In one video, a visitor complained that no information had been provided about the zoo being closed. “We have come here from another place, and now they are not allowing us inside,” the visitor said.

Another person claimed that tickets had already been purchased but entry was still being denied at the gate. The situation escalated as security personnel accompanying the Deputy Chief Minister’s entourage intervened to manage the crowd.

Responding to the incident, zoo officials said the ticket counter had not been opened for the day. “We did not open the counter, and once time passed, it was decided not to open it for the entire day,” a zoo official said.

Several visitors questioned why the management had failed to inform the public in advance, particularly through official communication channels or notices at the entrance, leading to confusion and inconvenience.