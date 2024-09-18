Vishwakarma Jayanti Observed in Godavari Districts

Kakinada: Vishwakarma Jayanti was celebrated in erstwhile East and West Godavari districts on Tuesday with fervour and devotion. The Vishwa Brahmin community has offered special poojas in several temples where Lord Veerabrahmam, Vishwakarma and Gayathri Devi are adored.

Garlanding the portrait of Vishwakarma at the Collectorate Conference Hall at Rajamahendravaram, the East Godavari district collector P. Prashanthi said Vishwakarma was revered as the divine architect and master craftsman in Hindu mythology and he is regarded as the architect of the Universe, responsible for creating various celestial cities and replaces of the God. He cited the example of Dwaraka, which was ruled by the Lord Sri Krishna, Indraprastha- the city of Indra and the palace of Pandavas in Mahabharata.

Kakinada district collector S. Shan Mohan at Kakinada, Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar at Amalapuram, West Godavari district collector Ch. Nagarani at Bhimavaram and Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi at Eluru garlanded the portraits of Vishwakarma and paid great tributes to him. The Vishwa Brahmin community associations grandly celebrated Vishwakarma Jayanti. They offered special poojas at the temples of Vishwakarma and Veera Brahmam at Sarpavaram, Annammaghati, Atchutapuram, Brahmamgari Gudi, Suryanarayanapuram at Kakinada and Indrapalem in Kakinada Rural mandal.

Presiding an occasion, Viswa Brahmin Samkshema Sangham president and BJP OBC south mandal president Chelluri Satyanarayana said that there are ``Pancha Brahmas’’ in Hindu mythology: Manu is meant for wood carving, Maya is for Iron melting, Thrushna is for vessels manufacturing, Shilpa is for carving of idols and Viswazna is for making of gold and silver ornaments. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave great importance to Vishwakarma as he was the first PM who started celebrating the Vishwakarma Jayanti officially. Modi’s birthday was also celebrated along with the Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations by the Association.