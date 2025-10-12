Visakhapatnam’s Marine Life Comes Alive in Oil on Canvas

Visakhapatnam: An art exhibition celebrating the intertidal biodiversity of Visakhapatnam’s coastline is currently on display at the Visakha Museum. Titled Intertidal Wonders, the gallery is curated by artist Nagarjuna Sridhara in collaboration with the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT) and will run until October 14.

The exhibition features 26 meticulously crafted oil paintings that capture the vibrant marine life found in the intertidal zones — the dynamic stretch between high and low tide lines. From delicate sponges and soft corals to barnacles, flatworms, hermit crabs, shrimps, sea stars and reef fish, the artworks offer a vivid glimpse into the region’s rich coastal ecology.

Sridhara’s illustrations not only document species diversity but also trace the evolutionary journey from primitive multicellular organisms to more complex vertebrates.

“My artwork aims to raise awareness about the fragile ecosystems thriving along Visakhapatnam’s shores and the need for their conservation,” Sridhara said.

Through Intertidal Wonders, Sridhara marks the first phase of a two-part series, with the second instalment planned for 2026. Combining art and science, the exhibition invites viewers to engage with the hidden life of the coast and reflect on the delicate balance between marine biodiversity and human activity.

“These paintings don’t just show marine life — they make me feel its rhythm, fragility and importance,” said G Navya, a ninth-grade student, after viewing Sridhara’s Intertidal Wonders