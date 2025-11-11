Visakhapatnam’s Makeover Signals Long-Term Urban Vision

Visakhapatnam: GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg has said Visakhapatnam’s ongoing development and beautification works are not limited to the preparations for the 30th CII Partnership Summit, but are part of a broader vision to strengthen city infrastructure for future events.

On Monday, he inspected the works from Park Hotel and Siripuram Junction to Andhra University Grounds, reviewing high-intensity light poles, beach sand poles, and progress in road surfacing, footpath repairs, painting, lighting, greenery, and overall beautification.

The commissioner advised the oicials to complete all works by Nov 11.

Speaking to the media, the commissioner said nearly 95 per cent of the works initiated over the past three months were complete. These included 9.5km of bitumen roads, repairs and repainting of 26km of footpaths, and 57km of medians and curbs; installation and repainting of median grills; mural art; road markings; bus bay improvements; and lighting and horticulture enhancements.

Road improvement works span 26 stretches across five categories and involve coordinated efforts from the public health, engineering, and horticulture Departments, as well as sonal Commissioners. These works are being executed not just for the summit on Nov 14–15, but to ensure long-term civic benefits.

Special attention is being given to Beach Road, which the commissioner described as central to Visakhapatnam’s identity. Permanent measures include 24/7 beach sand cleaning, prevention of sewage discharge into the sea, underground cabling, new drinking water pipelines, upgraded streetlights, digital display screens, and redesigned junctions and dividers to improve traffic flow.

Given the high public footfall along the coast, GVMC has deployed mechanized sweepers for daily cleaning of garbage.

The commissioner noted that Visakhapatnam will continue to host major events such as the IFR and national conferences, and that all current works are designed to be sustainable and future-ready.

Under operation lungs, encroachments have been cleared and vending zones established to support displaced vendors. GVMC is committed to creating a welcoming environment for national and international delegates attending the summit, he said.

The commissioner appealed to traders and stall owners to ensure proper waste disposal and avoid dumping garbage/waste on the roads. GVMC’s SHE Teams are actively monitoring sanitation, and the commissioner urged citizens to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness and contributing to the city’s overall sanitation drive.