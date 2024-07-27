Visakhapatnam ZP Meet Turns Confrontational

Visakhapatnam: The general body meeting of Visakhapatnam Zilla Parishad, held after five years, witnessed a confrontationist atmosphere.

The meeting began at the ZP conference hall on Saturday with zilla parishad chairperson Jupalli Subhadra presiding over the proceedings. Instead of taking up the listed matters, members attending the meeting engaged in mud-slinging at each other.



During the discussion on the agriculture department, Yalamanchili Jana Sena MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar highlighted his efforts towards protecting the land belonging to the Krosuru ZP High School in his constituency. In the process, he declared that many government lands have been occupied in Visakhapatnam district by YSRC leaders.



YSRCP's Butchayyapet ZPTC Rambabu objected to this statement, leading to a confrontation between the two groups. Tensions escalated as the members opposed each other’s viewpoints. It culminated in a demand that Vijay Kumar withdraw his comments.



The discussion shifted to various concerns within the agriculture department. Public representatives, including Koyyuru ZPTC Nukaraju, Anantagiri ZPTC Gangaraju, Chodavaram MLA K.S.N. Raju and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, highlighted issues, such as failed seed supply, crop damage, and the need for developing agricultural infrastructure.



Pendurthi MLA Panchkarla Ramesh Babu expressed dissatisfaction over the listed agenda items not being taken up. He proposed that separate general body meetings be held for the purpose.



Amid these concerns, ZP vice chairman Giribabu expressed public apprehension over implementation of the Super Six promises announced by the Chandrababu Naidu-led administration.



Others who participated in the meeting included Araku and Paderu MLAs Rega Matsyalingam and Visveswara Raju, MLC Chiranjeevi Rao, collectors Harendra Prasad, Vijay Krishna and Dinesh Kumar, apart from other officials.