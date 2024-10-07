Visakhapatnam: Woman fakes dog attack on 18-day infant to cover up baby sale

Visakhapatnam: In a strange turn of events, a complaint on alleged dog attack on an infant at the Visakhapatnam City Control room turned out to be a case of illegal selling of the child.



The police investigation acting on the complaint which claimed that an 18-day infant was taken away by a dog found that the child's grandmother had sold the infant. The police taking swift action have returned the baby to parents within three hours.

Arilova Police Station Inspector Govinda Rao stated that he received a call around 1 AM on Monday about the missing baby. The inspector along with Dwarka Sub-Division ACP S. Rambabu and other officers promptly reached the location for inquiry.

The investigation uncovered that Muvvala Srinivas and his wife, Muvvala Manga, had been living in Ramakrishnapuram for the past year. Their daughter, Dokka Chanti Bhavani, who returned home for her second delivery had given birth to a baby-girl.

Due to financial struggles, the grandmother had planned to give up the second child for adoption to Kolla Nag Appar Rao and his wife from Kasimkota Mandal, who were childless.



Against the wish of the son-in-law, who wanted to keep the baby, the child was handed over for adoption on Monday around 2 AM. To avoid conflict with her son-in-law, Manga falsely claimed that a dog had taken the baby only to reveal the truth later.