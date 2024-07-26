Visakhapatnam: Trains rescheduled

Visakhapatnam: Several trains were rescheduled or short terminated due to traffic blocks for safety related modernisation works on the Pundi–Naupada section of Waltair division on July 29, August 1 and August 3.

Train No. 12830 Bhubaneswar – MGR Chennai Central Express will be rescheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 1:10 pm on August 1 instead of its scheduled departure at 12:10 pm.

Train No. 22974 Puri – Gandhidham Express will be rescheduled to leave Puri at 12:45 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 11:15 am on August 3.

Train No. 22879 Bhubaneswar – Tirupati Express will be rescheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 1:10 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 12:10 pm on August 3.

Train No. 07470 Visakhapatnam – Palasa MEMU leaving Visakhapatnam on July 29, August 1 and August 3 will be short terminated at Srikakulam Road.

Train No. 07471 Palasa – Visakhapatnam MEMU will start from Srikakulam Road on July 29, August 1 and August 3 instead of Palasa.