Visakhapatnam traffic police issue guidelines for IPL matches

Visakhapatnam:The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police has issued traffic and parking guidelines for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket matches at PM Palem Cricket Stadium. The advisory aims to manage the expected influx of 28,000 spectators for matches scheduled on March 24 (Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants) and March 30 (Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad).

The traffic plan includes designated routes for vehicles arriving from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam city. Motorists not attending the matches are advised to avoid the stadium area entirely and follow alternative routes outlined in the advisory.

Motorists travelling from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram are advised to take alternate routes during the IPL matches. Buses and commercial vehicles should proceed via Pendurthi, N.A.D., and T.C. Palem to reach Nagamu, while smaller vehicles can either turn left at Marikavalasa and proceed through Thimmapuram before taking Beach Road.

For vehicles from Visakhapatnam city, buses heading towards northern areas should turn left at Hanumanthavaka, use the Arilova BRTS road, turn right at Adivivaram, and proceed via Neelakundilu Junction to Anandapuram. Cars and two-wheelers can either follow this route or take Beach Road from various junctions and turn left at Thimmapuram to reach NH-16.

Cricket match attendees must follow specific parking instructions based on their tickets and starting locations. VVIP and VIP pass holders from Visakhapatnam should use NH-16 to access designated parking areas inside the stadium.

Regular ticket holders from Visakhapatnam should take NH-16 and turn left at Home Junction to park at the Technical Engineering College Ground. Those coming from northern areas should either turn right at Car Shed Junction for Technical College Ground parking or use the PEPSI cutting route to access several other designated parking areas, including Polishetty Venugopal Rao Ground, MVV City Double Road, and specific two-wheeler parking lots.

After the match, vehicles at Technical College Ground should exit via Vijetha Supermarket and Car Shed Junction, with city-bound traffic turning right at Home Junction and proceeding via Yendada.