Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada: Two New Flights from Sunday

Visakhapatnam: Two additional flights will soon connect Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, operated by IndiGo and Air India Express starting this Sunday. These new services will be inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu.

The IndiGo flight will depart from Vijayawada International Airport at 7:15 pm, arriving in Visakhapatnam at 8:20 pm. The return flight from Visakhapatnam is scheduled to depart at 8:45 am, reaching Vijayawada by 9:50 am. Meanwhile, the Air India Express flight will leave Visakhapatnam at 9:35 am and arrive in Vijayawada by 10:35 am, with a return service departing Vijayawada at 7:55 pm and arriving back in Visakhapatnam by 9:00 pm.

With the addition of these services, the number of flights between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will increase to 3.















