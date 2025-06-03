Visakhapatnam to Host Women’s ODI World Cup Matches

Visakhapatnam: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected Visakhapatnam as one of the locations for hosting the forthcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches. These matches will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium. Details regarding the number of matches and schedules are yet to be announced.

The tournament will feature women’s national teams from Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India. The Indian women's team will play its first match in Bengaluru on September 30.

ACA-VDCA Stadium has already hosted a number of international matches featuring both men and women. But this is the first time it will be the venue for Women’s World Cup One-Day International matches.

The Indian women’s team has been in a good form in recent times, raising hopes of lifting the ODI trophy. An Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) official said, “The team’s recent performances have been inspiring. Hosting a World Cup match in Vizag will enthuse considerable support for the home team.”

Women's ODI World Cup is making a comeback to India after a 12-year hiatus. Teams will clash for the cup from September 30 to November 2. The s tournament will feature matches at five venues across India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will play its matches in Colombo. In India, ODI matches have been scheduled at Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore and Visakhapatnam.