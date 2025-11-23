Visakhapatnam to Host India vs South Africa ODI on December 6

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is gearing up to host a one-day international match between India and South Africa at the ACA-VDCA international cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6.

Through a press release, the ACA has announced that approximately 22,000 tickets would be made available for cricket enthusiasts, with sales commencing on November 28.

In a move towards streamlining crowd management, tickets would be sold exclusively online through the districts (By Zomato) app. The ACA has urged fans to book early to secure their spots.

Ticket prices range from `1,200 for regular seating to premium hospitality packages priced at `18,000. The pricing structure includes general seating: `1,200 to `4,000, and hospitality and semi-hospitality packages: `5,000 to `18,000.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with fans encouraged to arrive early at the venue.

Both the Indian and South African cricket teams are scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on December 4, with official practice sessions planned for December 5 at the ACA-VDCA stadium.

ACA president Kesineni Sivanath expressed pride in hosting the international fixture, stating, “It is a proud moment for the Andhra Cricket Association to welcome India and South Africa to Visakhapatnam”.

The ACA is committed to delivering a world-class experience on and off the field through planning, upgraded facilities and fan-first services, he added.

ACA secretary Sana Sathish Babu assured fans that the operations team is working round the clock to ensure flawless execution.

He urged fans to book tickets early, adhere to entry guidelines and join the ACA in Visakhapatnam for “a safe, enjoyable, and memorable day of cricket.”