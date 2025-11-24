Visakhapatnam To Host FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025

Visakhapatnam: The coastal city of Visakhapatnam is set to host the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup for the fourth time, with matches scheduled from November 28 to December 10, 2025, according to an official announcement from the Hockey Visakhapatnam District.

The tournament will see 24 teams from around the globe competing in Chennai and Madurai, with participants including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bangladesh, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and India.

India has a strong legacy in this tournament, having won the Men's Junior World Cup twice, first in 2001 in Australia with a 6-1 victory over Argentina in the final, and again in 2016 in Lucknow, defeating Belgium 2-1 in the final to claim the title.

This marks the fourth time India will host the event, following previous tournaments in New Delhi (2013), Lucknow (2016), and Bhubaneswar (2021).

The Indian team has been placed in Pool B alongside Chile, Switzerland, and Oman. India will open its campaign on November 28 against Chile, followed by matches on November 30 and December 2 against Switzerland. The top teams from pool matches will advance to the knockout stages.

Since the city does not have two turf grounds for hockey players and lacks an Astro Turf ground within city limits, the Andhra Pradesh government has been requested to develop an Astro Turf ground in Visakhapatnam for hockey players in the state.