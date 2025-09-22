Visakhapatnam To Host 28th National Conference On E-Governance 2025

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is set to host the 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2025 on September 22–23. Jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Andhra Pradesh government, the conference focuses on the theme “Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation.”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the event. Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and minister Lokesh will also be in attendance.

A highlight of the conference is the presentation of the National Awards for e-Governance 2025, recognising 19 initiatives across six categories, including ten gold, six silver, and three jury honours.

With participation from 28 states and 8 Union Territories, the conference will feature six plenary and six breakout sessions with over 70 speakers. Topics include AI-driven solutions, cybersecurity, Agri Stack, and international digital infrastructure.

An exhibition showcasing India’s e-Governance milestones, including a Wall of Fame, will complement the discussions. Sarita Chauhan, Joint Secretary of DARPG, will present the Visakhapatnam Declaration on e-Governance 2025.