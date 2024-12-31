Visakhapatnam to ban single-use plastic starting January 1, 2025

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam will ban the use of single-use plastic starting January 1, 2025. To prepare for this ban, officials have undertaken several initiatives, including public awareness campaigns, staff training programmes, and enforcement measures.

Commissioner Sampath Kumar and Mayor Hari Kumari led the charge by administering an oath to city employees on the responsible use of plastic and the importance of the upcoming ban. This proactive approach aims to ensure a smooth transition towards a more sustainable future for Visakhapatnam.



