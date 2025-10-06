Visakhapatnam: Thieves Tie Up Elderly Woman, Flee With Gold, Cash, and Car

Visakhapatnam: A major burglary took place in the city’s Reddy Kancherapalem area late Sunday night. Thieves broke into a house near the National Highway and looted 12 tolas of gold, ₹3 lakh in cash, and a car before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when the burglars entered the house and tied up an elderly woman and her grandson before ransacking the premises. Police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and launched an investigation.

The stolen car was later found abandoned near Marikavalasa. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the culprits.