Visakhapatnam Student’s Death Triggers Protests

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 21-year-old final-year student of Samata Degree College in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, died by suicide on Friday. The student’s family has alleged that he faced sexual harassment from two female lecturers and was under pressure to redo his practical records.

Following the incident, family members and college students gathered on the campus on Saturday, staging a protest demanding justice. According to the student’s brother, Mahesh, the ongoing harassment by the lecturers had driven his sibling to take his own life.

ACP A. Narasimha Murthy, speaking to the media, said that police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Digital evidence, including messages and chat records, will be examined and submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

The college administration has pledged to take appropriate action, after which the family agreed to call off the protest.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at King George Hospital, and the body is scheduled to be released to the family on Sunday morning. The family has demanded a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.