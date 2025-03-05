Visakhapatnam Stadium Undergoes Renovation for IPL 2025 Matches

Visakhapatnam: The port city is all set to welcome cricket fans with a state-of-the-art stadium experience. The ACA-VDCA Stadium is readying to host two Indian Premier League 2025 matches for the Delhi Capitals franchise.

The Andhra Cricket Association has invested heavily in stadium infrastructure. Approximately, 36–40 crores have been allocated for the upgrades. Of this, nearly 9 crore has been dedicated to lighting improvements alone.

At a press conference on Tuesday, ACA president Kesineni Sivanath said Delhi Cricketers (DC) will kick off their Visakhapatnam stint against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24. This day-night clash would begin at 7:30pm Following this, DC will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30, with the match starting at 3:30pm.

"For the second consecutive year, Visakhapatnam will serve as a second home for the Delhi Capitals," said Sivanath, who reminisced about the enthusiastic reception it got from fans the last season when the city hosted DC matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He said, “To ensure a top-tier experience for players and spectators alike, ACA has undertaken significant upgrades to the stadium's infrastructure. The improvements include refreshed seating, enhanced elevator access capable of carrying 64 people, dedicated stairways, 34 exclusive VIP boxes, a premium corporate box meeting international standards, a revamped exterior, new LED floodlights, improved sanitation facilities and modernized player dressing rooms.” The number of bathrooms has been expanded from 50 to 350.

"Our relentless efforts are focused on ensuring that the stadium has all necessary cricket infrastructure, helping Visakhapatnam host more matches in the future," he stated.

In addition, police commissioner Sankha Brata Bagchi has reassured the public that comprehensive measures are in place to manage traffic flow and provide seamless parking during the matches. Alongside online ticketing, a physical ticket redemption counter will be available.

He urged the public and media to remain vigilant and report instances, if any, of counterfeit ticket sales. COO Girish said the practice match would begin on the 16th. Tickets would be released around the time of Holi.