Visakhapatnam: Son-in-Law Murdered in Family Feud

Visakhapatnam: A dispute within a family in Visakhapatnam has led to a woman orchestrating the murder of her son-in-law.

Surya Kiran Das (25), a cab driver, had married Meghna two years ago. Meghna’s mother Sujata had objected to this marriage.

Sujata had developed a close relationship with a man named Korlaiya after her husband's death. This too added to the friction between Meghna and Sujata. As a result, Surya Kiran relocated along with Meghna to Hyderabad to avoid continuous discord.

Recently, Meghna gave birth to a baby girl at Aganampudi Regional Hospital. On Monday, during Sujata's visit to the hospital, a heated argument broke out between Sujata and Surya Kiran.

Police suspect that following this, Sujata contacted Korlaiya, who reportedly confronted Surya Kiran Das near Hanuman Koodali in Aganampudi late Monday night and killed him.

Duvvada police have registered a case and are investigating.