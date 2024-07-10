Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Scolded by Mom, Minor Girl Tries to End Life

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
9 July 2024 6:58 PM GMT
Visakhapatnam: Scolded by Mom, Minor Girl Tries to End Life
x
A minor girl attempted suicide after being scolded by her mother over her relationship with a minor boy at school in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Representational Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: A minor girl attempted suicide after being scolded by her mother over her relationship with a minor boy at school in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

According to sources, the girl resorted to the extreme step after her mother treated her badly upon learning about the relationship. The principal spotted the girl and boy together on the school grounds and informed her mother. Following this, the mother scolded the girl. Upset over this, the girl attempted suicide. The PM Palem police confirmed the relationship between them. The police have registered a case and issued notices to the boy, who is also a minor. "The girl's condition has improved," the police said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Visakhapatnam PM Palem police minor girl 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick