Visakhapatnam: Scolded by Mom, Minor Girl Tries to End Life

Visakhapatnam: A minor girl attempted suicide after being scolded by her mother over her relationship with a minor boy at school in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

According to sources, the girl resorted to the extreme step after her mother treated her badly upon learning about the relationship. The principal spotted the girl and boy together on the school grounds and informed her mother. Following this, the mother scolded the girl. Upset over this, the girl attempted suicide. The PM Palem police confirmed the relationship between them. The police have registered a case and issued notices to the boy, who is also a minor. "The girl's condition has improved," the police said.