Visakhapatnam Rings in 2025 with Colourful Celebrations

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam erupted in celebrations on New Year’s Eve with the festivities reaching their peak much before the midnight hour. The night’s revelries were punctuated with dancing parties, dinner meets in posh restaurants and bursting of firecrackers.



The festivities also included beachfront parties, luxury galas and live music events, particularly at RK Beach and Rushikonda Beach, where fireworks lit up the night sky to ring in the New Year.Notable events include a live performance by SreeRama Chandra at Vishwanadh Sports Club and an “Unlimited Party” at Gadiraju Palace featuring an extensive buffet and entertainment.Streets were adorned with rangoli designs, while viewpoints across the city turned into hotspots for photography enthusiasts. Many residents visited temples for prayers to mark the occasion.Amid the air of hope, there was some disappointment too. The city administration blocked major roads and implemented special traffic regulations, saying this was required to manage the surge of revellers.Local businesses reported significant spikes in sales. A cake shop near the city centre, for instance, received hundreds of orders today, mostly for New Year celebrations. “Despite limited staff, we managed the unexpected surge in demand," its owner told Deccan Chronicle.The police maintained strict vigilance at various points against drunk driving in the city. As midnight approached, the sky was lit up with fireworks while social media groups captured the festivities for their audiences.Traffic remained heavy despite the regulations as crowds gathered in strength at popular holidaying spots. The combination of organised events, religious observances and public gatherings transformed the city into a vibrant spectacle on New Year’s Eve.