Visakhapatnam Ready For Historic International Yoga Day Event

Visakhapatnam:With just hours remaining before the grand commencement, the coastal city of Visakhapatnam stands fully prepared for what promises to be the largest International Yoga Day celebration in the country's history.

The 11th International Day of Yoga, themed "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," will see a gathering of 5 lakh participants at RK Beach, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the main event.



The stage has been fully set for this much-anticipated yoga extravaganza, with all preparations now complete.



Buses having reached their designated depots, and volunteers are organizing participants into their respective section.



At the MVP Circle, volunteer K. Varun talking to this correspondent said that participants, should attach QR codes to their t-shirts for registration and tracking.



According to reliable sources, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to be present at the beach road from 6:45 AM to 8:00 AM, where he will perform the Yoga alongside thousands of participants.



The Prime Minister is also expected to meet with tribal students at the AU (Andhra University) ground, who recently broke their own Guinness World Record, adding another layer of pride to the celebrations.