Visakhapatnam Range DIG Orders Faster Probe Into On Property, Pocso Cases

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti instructed police officers in the Srikakulam subdivision to expedite investigations into property offenses and cases under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, citing slow progress. During his inspection of the Srikakulam Sub-Divisional Office and local police stations, he reviewed records, assessed performance, and issued key directives.

Emphasising child safety as the police force’s primary responsibility, he noted that in many Pocso cases, the perpetrators are relatives. He directed educational institutions to verify visitors’ identities and inform parents promptly. He called for increased coordination between police and schools to create awareness and interact with children to understand their issues.

The DIG also announced strict action against marijuana trafficking and consumption, stating that drone surveillance and monitoring systems have been intensified. He urged officers to trace main sources of drug supply. Warning about rising cybercrime, he cautioned the public against online investment scams and directed strong action against fake IDs and misinformation.