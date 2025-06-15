Visakhapatnam Prepares For IYD, Modi To Arrive In City On June 21

Visakhapatnam: District collector M.N. Harendira Prasad convened a meeting with the city’s public representatives on Sunday to discuss preparations for the International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations to be held on June 21 on the Beach Road. He emphasised that the public must use government-provided transportation, including buses and auto-rickshaws, as private vehicles will not be allowed.

During the meeting, Harendira Prasad announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the venue at 6:30 am on June 21 for the event. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will come to the city a day before. Due to strict security measures, the collector stressed the importance of timely transportation for the public to reach the designated 247 yoga practice compartments.

The collector informed public representatives that a total of 2,085 buses would be arranged, which includes 1,300 RTC buses, 800 for urban areas, and 500 for rural regions, in addition to 885 private buses, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles. All vehicles are scheduled to arrive in each constituency by 2:00 pm on June 20, allowing participants to reach their designated compartments by 5:00 am on June 21.

Harendira Prasad highlighted the importance of buses departing from the constituencies on time and urged MLAs and local representatives to ensure that the participants arrive at their designated compartments promptly. He mentioned that each ward secretariat has provided details of the bus routes, and secretariat secretaries will oversee transportation logistics. The collector also encouraged the MLAs and local representatives to engage women and youth to participate in IYD.

Additionally, participants will receive free T-shirts, yoga mats, and snack packs. Beach Road to Visalakshi Nagar is designated for city participants, while Law College Road will accommodate those from Pendurthi, Anakapalle, and nearby areas.

The Madhuravada IT SEZ will host participants from Vizianagaram, and designated areas for arrivals from Srikakulam will be set up to Bheemili, with each compartment accommodating 600 participants.

MLA Ganababu stated that the MLAs will coordinate with the staff deployed by the district administration to ensure that all buses arrive at their respective compartments on time.

The meeting was attended by MLAs P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Vamsi Krishna Yadav, GVMC mayor Pila Srinivasa Rao, TD district president Gandi Babji, TD leader Seetham Raju Sudhakar, BJP leader Parasurama Raju, RTC R.M. Appalanaidu, DTC Jayaprakash, UCD P.D. Satyaveni, DRDA project director Lakshmipathi, and other officials.