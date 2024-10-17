Visakhapatnam Port Signs MOU with HSL

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port has officially signed a contract agreement with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on Wednesday for the design and construction of a 60-ton Bollard Pull Tug. The agreement was executed by Capt. T. Srinivas, Deputy Conservator of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), and Cmde Girideep Singh (IN Retd), Director of Ship Building at HSL.

The newly commissioned tug is expected to be completed within 18 months from the signing date. This state-of-the-art vessel will adhere to stringent safety standards and is designed to facilitate the efficient movement of ships into the harbor. The addition of this tug is anticipated to enhance cargo throughput at Visakhapatnam Port, thereby improving operational efficiency.