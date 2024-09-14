Visakhapatnam: Port City geared up to celebrate Onam

Visakhapatnam: The port city is bustling with excitement while preparing to celebrate Onam on Sunday. Hotels in Visakhapatnam are putting Kerala's rich culinary dishes, reflecting the essence of the festival.







Kerala Kala Samiti says it is committed to preserve the cultural traditions that signify Onam. The festivities will kick off with a Pookalam competition, encouraging Malayala families to put up their traditional floral designs in the form of rangoli.Pookalam will be followed by cultural performances, including traditional dances and comedy shows.Onam is Kerala’s state-sponsored annual harvest and cultural festival, commemorating Lord Vamana and the generous Daitya King Mahabali.Kerala Samiti adviser Tulsi Ram informed Deccan Chronicle that these events are aimed at bringing the Malayali community together. They are expecting a turnout of 1,000–1,500 participants for the main celebration.Hotels in Visakhapatnam are planning to welcome guests with traditional flower bracelets and serve meals on banana leaves, offering specially curated menus that highlight the diverse flavours of the Kerala region.The general manager of a private hotel noted that the menu features staples, such as kaalan, olan and erissery, alongside a variety of crispy snacks. There will be more than 20 authentic Kerala dishes, including inji puli, pulichery, avial, and both parippu payasam and palada payasam.