Visakhapatnam Police to Crack Down on Offensive Social Media Posts

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police commissioner (CP) Shankha Brata Bagchi has assured action against those posting offensive content online. The CP's response comes after a complaint regarding social media posts by a person named Paila Das.

The complaint alleges that Das has been posting offensive remarks and videos for several months. A group representing a specific community met with CP Bagchi on Tuesday to express their concerns.

CP Bagchi responded positively to the complaint and assured a thorough investigation.

This will include inquiries into Das's background and a comprehensive review of his social media accounts."If the content violates the law, appropriate action will be taken," stated CP. "Our focus is on maintaining peace and order in the city."