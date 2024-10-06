Visakhapatnam police recover over Rs 86 lakh worth stolen property

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam police have recovered items included property worth Rs. 86 lakhs linked to various crimes such as robbery, daytime and nighttime burglaries, snatching, and auto theft. Additionally, 272 stolen mobile phones were retrieved, amounting to Rs. 40,80,000. In total, the police apprehended 71 persons associated with these crimes.





City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and DCP Crimes Venkata Ratnam disclosed these details at a press conference on Sunday. The breakdown of the recovered items includes 1.2 kg of gold, 943.43 grams of silver, Rs. 1,54,840 in cash, 25 motorcycles, one auto-rickshaw, one car, 287 mobile phones, and one laptop. Overall, the police investigated 105 cases in total.

Commissioner Bagchi also highlighted that, alongside recovery efforts, the police implemented several preventive measures to reduce crime rates. In September alone, they installed 335 closed-circuit (CC) cameras across various city locations and conducted 178 crime awareness meetings aimed at educating the public on theft prevention and the significance of surveillance systems.



As part of a separate initiative focused on recovering stolen mobile phones, the police retrieved 272 devices worth Rs. 40.80 lakh in September. Since the initiative's inception, a total of 3,479 mobile phones valued at Rs. 5.21 crore have been recovered. Citizens are encouraged to report lost or stolen mobile phones through the CHATBOT number 9490617916 or via the CEIR portal.

