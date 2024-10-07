Visakhapatnam Police Recover Over Rs 86 Lakh in Stolen Property

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam City Police have successfully recovered property valued at `86,24,850 during a special "Recovery Mela" conducted throughout September 2024.

A dedicated team was formed to investigate 77 cases, leading to the recovery of a wide range of stolen items.Among the recovered items are valuable assets worth Rs.45,44,850 linked to various crimes such as robbery, burglary, snatching, and auto theft.

Additionally, 272 stolen mobile phones valued at Rs.40,80,000 were retrieved. In total, 71 individuals involved in these crimes were apprehended.City police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi and DCP crimes announced these details at a press conference on Sunday. The recovered items include 1.2 kg of gold, 943.43 grams of silver, Rs.1,54,840 in cash, 25 motorcycles, one auto-rickshaw, one car, 287 mobile phones, and one laptop.

Overall, the police investigated 105 cases. Commissioner Bagchi emphasised that, in addition to recovery efforts, the police have implemented several preventive measures to reduce crime rates. In September alone, they installed 335 closed-circuit (CC) cameras across various city locations and conducted 178 crime awareness meetings to educate the public on theft prevention and the importance of surveillance systems.

As part of a separate initiative focused on recovering stolen mobile phones, the police retrieved 272 devices worth `40.80 lakh in September. Since the initiative's inception, a total of 3,479 mobile phones valued at Rs.5.21 crore have been recovered. Citizens are urged to report lost or stolen mobile phones through the Chatbot number 9490617916 or via the CEIR portal.