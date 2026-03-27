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Visakhapatnam Police Deploy Rs 18 Lakh Speed Laser Guns to Curb Traffic Violations

Andhra Pradesh
27 March 2026 10:01 PM IST

The system records offences and enables electronic issuance of challans

Visakhapatnam Police Deploy Rs 18 Lakh Speed Laser Guns to Curb Traffic Violations
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City Police Commissioner, Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi along with Commissioner, GVMC, Ketan Garg explain about speed laser guns which were to be installing in city limits for speed control of vehicles at police Commissionerate in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photos: P Narasimha Murthy)

Visakhapatnam: Police Commissioner Dr Shakhya Brata Bagchi on Friday introduced two speed laser guns for Visakhapatnam traffic police to strengthen enforcement against violations and improve road safety, officials said.

The devices, each valued at about ₹18 lakh, were handed over in consultation with Ketan Garg under a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Police said the speed laser guns can detect violations from up to 100 metres, including over-speeding, reckless driving, helmetless riding, triple riding, and driving against traffic. The system records offences and enables electronic issuance of challans.

Officials said the devices are integrated with the National Informatics Centre system, allowing real-time, contactless fine generation using AI.

Bagchi said the technology would help improve compliance and reduce accidents in high-risk areas, and thanked the GVMC for its support.

Police said an additional speed laser gun has been sanctioned under CSR by South Asian LPG and will be handed over soon.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Visakhapatnam police commissionerates traffic police corporate social responsibility (csr) 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
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