Visakhapatnam Police Bust Illegal Payment Gateway Scam

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam city police have dismantled an illegal payment gateway aggregator known as "Peace Pay," following a tip-off from central agencies. The operation revealed that Indian nationals were masquerading as Chinese nationals to run call centers involved in fraudulent activities.

City Police Commissioner Sankabrata Bagchi during a press briefing disclosed that seven individuals, including women, have been apprehended in connection with the case. The primary suspects, identified as Sai Ram and Girish, were found to be the main suspects of this elaborate scam. Authorities seized a staggering array of equipment and assets during the raids, including, 135 unregistered SIM cards, 65 mobile phones, 1 desktop computer, 9 laptops, 8 CPUs, 9 monitors, 5 TRX hardware devices, 699 bank accounts with cheque books, 1 motorcycle, 1 car and 3 gold rings

The commissioner elaborated that the operation was disguised under the pretense of being a cosmetic distribution company, while it was primarily focused on facilitating unauthorized betting and investment scams. The payment gateway was reportedly used for various fraudulent activities without the requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

During the operation, police conducted raids at two locations. At one site, they apprehended four women and three men who were managing computers, mobile devices, and other equipment linked to cyber fraud and illegal betting operations. The second location yielded numerous unregistered SIM cards, debit cards, cash counting machines, and checkbooks.

The investigation unveiled a sophisticated modus operandi where betting handlers utilized TRX payment gateways to acquire unregistered SIM cards and bank accounts from Delhi via courier services. Debit cards were sometimes obtained through Telegram channels. The initial collection of unregistered SIM cards was distributed to betting operatives who managed platforms overseen by Chinese nationals on Telegram.

Commissioner Bagchi highlighted that the scam operators employed unregistered SIM cards linked to multiple mobile devices for online banking services. They accessed illegal betting applications such as Peace Pay, Gogubet, and Wags of Ganga 7 through Chinese websites like TRX payment gateway.

He further said Sai Ram was identified as the mastermind behind this operation, receiving assistance from his associate Surya Mohan based in Taiwan. Together, they utilized unregistered SIM cards and mule accounts provided by Chinese nationals for their fraudulent activities. Funds were funneled into specific accounts linked to the TRX system by these handlers, facilitating illicit transactions related to betting and scams.

The operation involved millions of rupees with operatives managing numerous mule accounts across India in collaboration with Chinese handlers. They exploited high-return schemes to deceive victims through various online scams, including stock market frauds and task-based scams.