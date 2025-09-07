Visakhapatnam Police Arrest Man For Sexual Harassment

Visakhapatnam:The Visakhapatnam city police have apprehended a suspect from Nandyal district who allegedly created fake Instagram accounts and used morphed photographs to harass a local woman, demanding nude video calls under threat of further humiliation.

The victim, a woman from Visakhapatnam, reported receiving obscenely morphed photographs of herself from unknown fake Instagram accounts. The images, which digitally altered her face onto inappropriate content, were accompanied by threatening messages demanding that she engage in nude video calls via Instagram. The suspect warned that failure to comply would result in the morphed images being shared with all her Instagram followers.

Frightened by the threats, the victim filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station.

During the investigation, the cybercrime police found that the suspect had downloaded the victim’s normal photographs from her Instagram account stories. The accused then used online applications to morph these legitimate photos into obscene images, which were sent through Instagram.

Using advanced techniques, police identified and located the accused, a resident of Nandyal district. The suspect has been arrested and remanded to custody.