Visakhapatnam Police Arrest Burglar Recover Ornaments Worth ₹2.12 Lakh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Dwaraka police arrested 33-year-old Basava Kiran Kumar for his involvement in property offences in the city.

The police recovered stolen valuables of gold and diamond ornaments worth ₹2.12 lakh from him.

The police said Kiran Kumar, a native of Srikakulam district and now a resident of Vizag city, had been involved in three property offences, including two cases in Srikakulam and one in Odisha.

Kiran Kumar struck the house of G.K. Varma at Seethammadhara locality in Vizag city and had decamped with valuables a few months ago. The police managed to identify him and recover the stolen property.