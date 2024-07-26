Visakhapatnam observes Kargil Diwas

Visakhapatnam: People paid rich tributes on Kargil Diwas to the valiant armed forces that fought gallantly in extreme harsh conditions to defend Indian territory during the Kargil war in 1999.

Marking the Kargil Day, the Eastern Naval Command placed a wreath on Friday at the War Memorial on RK Beach, Visakhapatnam. A 50-member armed forces team paraded at the venue. The gathering observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to the Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Others who placed the wreaths included Shanka Brata Bagchi, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, Vice Admiral V.K. Namballa (Retd), president, Navy Foundation, Brigadier J.K. Barua, Wing Commander P. Shyam Kumar and G. Satyananadam, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year as a saga of gallantry and valour during a battle successfully fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world located in the Kargil-Drass Sector of Ladakh. The Indian Armed Forces thereby defeated the evil designs of the enemy, throwing the intruders out of Indian soil.

Sainik School Korukonda in Vizianagaram district also observed the day solemn reverence and patriotic fervour. The event commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial by school principal Group Captain S.S. Shastri.

Inspiring speeches by cadets ignited patriotic sentiments, followed by a thought-provoking documentary on the milestones in Kargil War.