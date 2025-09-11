Visakhapatnam Named Finalist In Bloomberg Mayors Challenge 2025

Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam has been selected as one of the finalists in the Bloomberg Mayors Challenge 2025, a global competition that received entries from over 600 cities across 99 countries.

The GVMC is among the 50 entities chosen to propose creative and practical solutions to urban challenges.

As part of this, GVMC is launching a new initiative called the Vizag–Prajamukhi Urban Living Lab (V-PULL). This model encourages citizens to share their thoughts and suggestions to help prepare Ward 19, Siva Ganesh Nagar, for climate-related issues such as floods, cyclones, and heatwaves.

GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg said this was a proud moment for the city and it reflected the corporation’s commitment to finding innovative, people-focused solutions to enhance urban life.

V-PULL is designed to be a collaborative space where citizens, experts and institutions can work together to develop solutions.

Previously, similar workshops in Ward 41 led to meaningful improvements, and now GVMC is extending this initiative to Ward 19, with particular emphasis on addressing the needs of fisherfolk families who are especially vulnerable to extreme weather, Garg said.

He encouraged everyone to participate and share their ideas, stating, “By working together, the city can better protect vulnerable communities and become more resilient to climate challenges.”



Residents can submit their ideas through GVMC’s website, social media, or by scanning QR codes on posters displayed around the city. GVMC will also organise workshops in Ward 19, where residents, ward officials, municipal staff and experts would join hands to plan impactful projects.