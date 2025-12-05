Visakhapatnam MP Urges Centre Action on Type 1 Diabetes in Kids

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharath has urged the Centre to act swiftly on what he called a “silent and growing health crisis” — the rising burden of Type 1 diabetes (T1D) among children in India. Speaking during Zero Hour in Parliament, he said India has the highest number of children with T1D in the world, with 22.9 lakh cases and nearly 15,900 new cases reported every year. Unlike Type 2 diabetes, T1D is an autoimmune condition that begins in childhood and requires lifelong insulin and continuous glucose monitoring.

Sribharath said the situation is reflected in Visakhapatnam too, where hundreds of children are living with the condition. The financial burden on families is steep, he noted: at least ₹50,000 per child per year, adding up to over ₹5 lakh in a decade for a child diagnosed at the age of five.

He pointed out that while the government provides insulin in some hospitals, supplies remain inconsistent, trained staff are limited, and outpatient care — crucial for daily management — is largely unavailable. Ayushman Bharat, he said, covers only inpatient treatment, leaving families to bear recurring costs.

Sribharath stressed that long-term care cannot rely solely on voluntary organisations. Without regular support, affected children face preventable complications such as kidney damage, loss of vision and disability.

Referring to Rajasthan’s initiative of establishing T1D clinics in all government hospitals, he urged similar national action. His demands included outpatient T1D coverage under Ayushman Bharat, uninterrupted insulin and glucose supplies, and a nationwide programme — or state-level incentives — for dedicated clinics.

“A vial of insulin is the difference between life and death,” he said.