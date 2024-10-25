 Top
Visakhapatnam: Girl students’ Anger over poor food, block road in Protest

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
25 Oct 2024 5:45 AM GMT
AI-generated Image for Representation

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds of female students residing in the BC Welfare Hostel blocked the main thoroughfare of Yellamanchili town on Thursday in protest against the poor quality of food being served. Heavy vehicles, buses, and auto rickshaws were held up for over 30 minutes.

Senior officials requested the students to disperse, assuring them that they would speak to higher authorities regarding their demands.
“We successfully convinced them to clear the road,” said Dhanunjay Rao, inspector of the Yellamanchili police station. He noted that he communicated the students' grievances to the BC welfare officials.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
