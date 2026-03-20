Visakhapatnam Gets the Vista App for Hassle-Free Access to Tourism

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority has announced a significant step toward modernisation and citizen convenience with the launch of two new digital applications, VISTA and TAPPALS.

Commissioner Tej Bharat and Chairman Pranav Gopal unveiled the apps at the VMRDA office, highlighting the need for improving transparency and accessibility. VISTA, the VMRDA Integrated Smart Ticketing App, is designed to simplify entry into tourist spots, parks and museums managed by the authority.

Bharat explained that, previously, visitors had to purchase tickets directly at venues, often standing in long queues. With VISTA, tickets can now be booked online from anywhere, allowing visitors to enter at their preferred time without delay.

The app also enables booking of VMRDA-owned venues and function halls, while ensuring transparency in ticketing, visitor statistics and revenue generation. Bharat noted that the services would be promoted among residents, domestic tourists, and international visitors, and urged the public to make full use of the facility.

Alongside VISTA, the TAPPALS application was introduced to streamline administrative processes within VMRDA. Bharat noted that the system would foster greater accountability among staff and ensure transparency in official procedures. He appealed to the public to utilise these digital tools effectively, underscoring their importance in modern governance.

In addition to technological initiatives, VMRDA continues to prioritise affordable housing. The newly developed 'Emerald Layout' at Chinamushidiwada in the Pendurthi constituency was inaugurated by Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh and Commissioner Bharat.

Pranav Gopal claimed that the government’s primary objective was to make residential plots accessible to all sections of society, particularly the middle class.

He said the Emerald Layout comprised 77 plots developed on 4.70 cents of VMRDA-owned land, with an investment of Rs 3 crore.

Equipped with concrete roads, street lighting, underground drainage, water supply and greenery, the project reflects VMRDA’s commitment to sustainable urban growth. Bharat announced that an additional 1,000 residential plots could be made available this year.