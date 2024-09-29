Visakhapatnam Gears up for Grand Durga Puja Celebrations

Visakhapatnam: As the vibrant festival of Godess Durga approaches, Visakhapatnam is abuzz with preparations and excitement. With just a week to go until the festivities kick off, idol makers are working tirelessly to fulfil orders, while Bengali associations across the city are gearing up for a grand celebration.

The atmosphere is filled with anticipation as artisans finalise their creations. Keta Srinivas, a local idol maker, shared insights into this year's production. "Last year, we crafted around 60 to 70 idols, but this year we've only managed to make about 30 to 35 due to a shortage of workers," he explained. The tallest idol produced this year stands at an impressive 13 feet, priced at Rs.75,000, while smaller idols, ranging from 4 to 5 feet, are available for Rs/15,000 to Rs.20,000.

The Waltair Kalibari committee is also preparing for the festivities with great enthusiasm. Committee member Alok Dutta announced that the celebrations will officially commence on 8th October, known as Panchami, with an inauguration led by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and other railway officials. He elaborated on the significance of Durga Puja, which spans ten days and honours the Hindu Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon king Mahishasura.

The festival begins with Mahalaya, a day dedicated to painting eyes on the clay idols of Durga, symbolising her awakening. Following Panchami, a series of cultural activities will unfold at the Kali Bari. The unveiling of Durga Mata's face will take place on Panchami day, followed by various cultural programmes.

On Sasthi (9th October), members' families will showcase their talents through performances. The celebrations will continue with free Bhog Prasadam served to thousands, between 5,000 to 6,000 people daily during Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami (10th-12th October).

Additionally, the dandiya brings even more vibrancy to the festivities, beginning on 2nd October.