Visakhapatnam Fishermen Return to Sea as Two-Month Ban Ends

Visakhapatnam: Fishermen in Visakhapatnam resumed operations at midnight on Friday as the two-month annual fishing ban came to an end. The ban, which was in effect from April 15 to June 14, was imposed to allow marine species to spawn, but led to financial hardships for many fishing families.

Although the government provided financial assistance, only one family member per household was eligible for the subsidy, leaving several families with insufficient support. Further frustration emerged as some beneficiaries were excluded based on their electricity consumption thresholds.

In response to these constraints, some traditional fishermen reportedly ventured beyond the permitted 100 nautical mile zone in search of catch, according to mechanised boat owners. With no alternative livelihood options, many fishermen spent the ban period maintaining and preparing their gear for the upcoming season.

Local fisherman S. Yellaji recalled that the fishing harbour remained nearly deserted during the ban, disrupting the supply chain. Nallamma, who works cleaning fish, expressed concern over the complete loss of income during the period, which had previously been a vital source for her family.

Now, with a two-month scarcity of fresh fish, there is renewed hope among fishermen and city residents. The community anticipates a revival in seafood availability, bringing both economic relief and renewed livelihood opportunities as the fishing season begins.