Visakhapatnam: Driver Sentenced for Road Accident Death

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate M. Pradeep Kumar sentenced Ragolu Prasanth Kumar, a resident of Arilova, to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 on Tuesday. The sentence follows Kumar's conviction for causing a fatal road accident due to rash driving.

According to senior assistant public prosecutor Mylapilli Adinarayana, the incident occurred on March 5, 2019. Kumar, driving a car with registration number AP 31 CP 2527, struck and killed Tamilisetty Surendra Reddy, a corporate hospital employee, near the Skill Development Centre at Deenadayalnagar.

The prosecution argued that Kumar was driving at high speed and did not sound his horn. The victim, Reddy, was reportedly passing urine on the roadside when he was struck by the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Following the accident, Reddy's brother, Tamilisetty Rama Satish Reddy, filed a report with the Arilova Police Station. Sub-inspector B. Anjibabu investigated the case and filed a charge sheet. The court found Kumar guilty under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to causing death by negligence.