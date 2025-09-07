Visakhapatnam District Review Committee Convenes To Address Key Local Issues

Visakhapatnam:The Visakhapatnam District Review Committee (DRC) meeting, chaired by Minister Dola Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy, took place on Saturday to address significant developmental and governance challenges throughout the district.

The meeting included elected representatives and officials, such as Government Whip Gana Babu, MP Sribharat, MLC Gade Srinivasula Naidu, and MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vishnu Kumar Raju, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

Also present were heads of various public institutions and district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad.

Discussions focused on civic infrastructure, public service delivery, housing, sanitation, and administrative transparency.

MP Sribharat raised concerns about drain encroachments leading to garbage buildup and flooding. Officials confirmed the identification of 250 such encroachments, which will be cleared within a month.

Gana Babu voiced concerns about untreated sewage from port and defence areas entering public spaces and proposed forming a dedicated committee to address this issue.

He also noted the reluctance of private banks to assist TIDCO housing beneficiaries and suggested routing loans through the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) to improve support. Additionally, he called for heightened awareness among secretariat staff and quicker land title registrations for less privileged individuals.

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu expressed dissatisfaction with sanitation, water supply, and street lighting, urging for modern drainage solutions and the expansion of the Mudasarlova Reservoir to increase water storage.

Palla Srinivasa Rao recommended that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation recruit staff through APCOS for improved transparency and sought exemptions for lactating mothers from night duties. He also requested compensation for those affected by road expansion, as well as enhanced signage and stronger skill development centres.

Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav demanded action against GVMC Zone-4 employees who draw salaries without reporting for work. He called for better sanitation, improved equipment for secretariats, and the resolution of land regularisation issues. Panchakarla Ramesh Babu urged the swift completion of Pinagadi road work and proposed merging nearby rural areas with the municipal corporation to improve service delivery. Vishnu Kumar Raju requested expedited infrastructure work in TIDCO housing.

In response, Minister Dola Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised the need for proactive measures by officials to address the concerns raised by public representatives. He highlighted the importance of delivering high-quality public services and rigorously implementing welfare schemes. Stressing the need for collaboration, he called for unified efforts at all administrative levels to monitor development programmes. The minister proposed special plans to increase water storage in Meghadri Gedda, Gambhiram, and Mudasarlova, anticipating future needs.

He also recommended a dedicated session to resolve pending court cases and expressed dissatisfaction with officials lacking clarity, urging them to prepare thoroughly for upcoming reviews.