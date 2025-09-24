Visakhapatnam Declaration Reaffirms Vision Of Viksit Bharat 2047

Visakhapatnam:The Visakhapatnam Declaration made at the national conference on e-governance here has reaffirmed the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the guiding principle of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.”

The declaration was read out on the concluding day of the event by joint secretary to the department of administrative reforms and public grievances. It highlighted the central role of civil services in the nation’s digital transformation.

It recognised emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, GIS, IoT, and Data Analytics, as key enablers for sustainable, transparent and citizen-centric governance. The declaration also emphasized the importance of cyber security, digital trust, and resilience in protecting critical infrastructure and maintaining digital sovereignty.



Addressing the gathering, V Srinivas, secretary to DARPG, thanked the state government for hosting the conference. Not only did hundreds of participants take part, but all 80 ministries were represented, along with almost all states and UTs, he said.

He said Andhra Pradesh’s innovations in real-time governance and WhatsApp-based governance models would be studied and considered for broader adoption.