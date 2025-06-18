Visakhapatnam Cops Bust Online Betting Ring; 13 Held In Bengaluru

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam police have arrested 13 individuals following a raid on a betting den at Bilekahalli in Bengaluru. The accused were later brought to Visakhapatnam for remand.

Acting on a tip-off, the cybercrime police first arrested a person in Kasinkota who was supplying mule bank accounts to cricket betting operators. This led investigators to a larger network operating out of Bengaluru.

The accused, hailing from various states, were running betting operations via websites such as “reddyanna462” and “betbhaibook52.” They worked in multiple shifts, each team receiving one week of specialised training to manage operations.

Police found that the network exploited mule bank accounts collected through courier services. Victims were trapped with false promises of high returns. Once hooked, their bank accounts were manipulated and betting accounts created on their behalf.

Deposits were routed through multiple accounts and UPI IDs, with withdrawals restricted once the victims lost money. Daily profits were moved to main accounts via WhatsApp coordination.

The police have seized 45 mobile phones, 4 laptops, 130 bank accounts, 33 ATM cards and 2 currency counting machines during the operation.