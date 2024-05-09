Visakhapatnam collector asks officials to ensure error-free polls

During a meeting with the returning officers of the respective constituencies at the local collectorate on Wednesday, the collector stressed the need for coordination with sectoral and route officials. He also emphasized the need for providing basic facilities at the polling centres, including sunshades for the queue lines and drinking water for the voters.



The collector advised the officials to make NSS and NCC volunteers available to assist the elderly and the disabled, and arrange wheelchairs for those in need. Set up a help desk on the polling day to provide assistance to the voters, he asked the officials.



A poster with pictures of the candidates and voter guide papers must be pasted on the wall outside each polling station. AROs must take pre-emptive measures to ensure that those attending the poll duties do not face problems related to drinking water, breakfast and meals, he said.



He also said the webcasting system should be set up inside and outside sensitive centers, and that there should be sufficient lighting.



The silent period will be in force for 48 hours prior to the polling process, during which no campaign should be conducted. Electronic media campaigns will also stop during the silent period. Prior permission from the MCMC is required for advertisements to be published in newspapers on the polling day and the day before the polling, the meeting was told.

